Sweden has been named as the host of the Special Olympics World Winter Games in 2021.

The event, for people with intellectual disabilities, takes place every two years with the World Games alternating between summer and winter editions.

Billed as "one of the biggest sporting events on the planet", the action will be broadcast in 150 countries around the world.

Organisers are expecting 2,000 athletes and unified sports partners from 105 countries to take part in Sweden in 2021, across nine sports.

Unified Sports is an inclusive sports programme that combines an equal number of individuals with intellectual disabilities and individuals without intellectual disabilities.

They will be joined by more than 3,000 volunteers as well as 5,000 family members and 2,500 journalists.

No host city or venues have yet been announced.

"A signature aspect of the Swedish bid was its focus on investment in public health for people with intellectual disabilities," a Special Olympics statement said.

"Other features of the bid were a drive for more people with and without intellectual disabilities in organised sports; more people with intellectual disabilities active in sports at school; changing attitudes about people with intellectual disabilities; and an increased knowledge in society about people with intellectual disabilities and the way they are treated."

The Special Olympics alternates between summer and winter editions of the World Games ©Special Olympics

Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates will host a summer version of the Special Olympics next year.

"We are proud that Sweden will host the Special Olympics World Winter Games 2021," said Johan Strid, the national director of Special Olympics Sweden.

"For us the Games is an investment in sport and health for people with intellectual disabilities - and an important platform to raise awareness, get people involved, and spread knowledge about Special Olympics."

Swedish capital Stockholm is bidding for the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics against a combined Italian effort from Milan and Cortina D'Ampezzo.

"Well done Sweden," said Dr. Timothy Shriver, the chairman of Special Olympics.

"The 2021 World Winter Games not only represent the best in inclusive sports but also are a compelling snapshot of the fully inclusive world we want to create - where discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities has completely ended and has been replaced by freedom, justice and equality for all."