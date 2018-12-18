Qatar 2022 have unveiled the design for the 80,000 capacity Lusail Stadium which will host the opening and final games of the FIFA World Cup.

The stadium will be located 15 kilometres north of Qatar's capital Doha, with the design said to feature a golden bowl structure.

The design also has holes which are asserted to have been shaped like "fanar" lanterns, ensuring the stadium celebrates the Middle East's ancient tradition of craftsmanship.

It was the eighth and final stadium design unveiled by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, who held a gala event to reveal the concept, which was devised by British firm Foster and Partners.

"It has now been eight years since we won the rights to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup and we told the world to expect amazing," said Hassan Al Thawadi, secretary general of Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy.

"With this stunning design of our showpiece stadium, I am proud today to once again be delivering on that promise.

"Lusail is a city for the future, and once the World Cup is over it will - like each of our other seven stadiums - form a crucial part of the legacy of the tournament as it transforms to become the heart of a brand new community."

Organisers claim the stadium, which will be the biggest of those built for the World Cup, will be the centrepiece of the new Lusail City.

Construction of the city is claimed to be 90 per cent complete.

Its construction has been criticised by Amnesty International, however, who stated in September that dozens of migrant workers had gone unpaid for months.

The venue will host the opening match and World Cup final ©Getty Images

The build-up to the event in 2022 has been overshadowed by claims from the organisation that FIFA and the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy have persistently done little to address "rampant migrant labour abuse" at World Cup stadiums.

After the World Cup, it is claimed the Lusail Stadium will be transformed into a community space, including schools, shops, cafés, sports facilities and health clinics.

Some modular seats would be removed and donated to sporting projects in locations around the world, it has been claimed.

"I am delighted to see Qatar's continued commitment to excellence in the spectacular Lusail Stadium," said Fatma Samoura, FIFA secretary general.

"Qatar's stadiums are among the most eye-catching ever seen and the venue proposed for the final is absolutely gorgeous.

"I particularly enjoy the fact that Middle Eastern culture is reflected in Lusail's and several other designs, and look forward to seeing football fans from all over the world discover the culture and history of the region."

Qatar 2022 have also been forced to move the tournament to November and December to combat high temperatures.

A diplomatic crisis in the region has caused concern over the country's ability to stage the event.