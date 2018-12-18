United World Wrestling (UWW) and USA Wrestling teamed up to deliver equipment to Puerto Rico.

Two new mats and two donated mats was among the delivery to the Puerto Rico Wrestling Federation, along with clothing and other gear.

It was part of USA Wrestling's Wrestling4Peace initiative, with UWW paying for delivery costs.

The work in Puerto Rico is part of an ongoing drive from UWW to help Puerto Rico after hurricanes devastated much of the Caribbean island in 2017.

"Puerto Rico is one of the strongest wrestling nations in the Americas," said UWW President Nenad Lalovic.

"We are here to better serve our athletes, especially those who've had to overcome obstacles like the hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico.

The donations are part of a commitment to help Puerto Rico after last year's hurricanes ©UWW

"This is just a part of what we'd like to accomplish, and it's a great start."

Puerto Rico's Jaime Espinal won freestyle silver in the 86 kilograms division at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.

"We would like thank United World Wrestling for the coordination of the mats donated by USA Wrestling," said Manuel Garcia, President of the Puerto Rico National Wrestling Federation.

"This donation has been a blessing to our island and an act of kindness that you cannot find words to express how thankful we are."

American Steve Fraser, a Greco-Roman Olympic champion at Los Angeles 1984, put the new mats to immediate use by hosting clinics at local clubs in San Juan.