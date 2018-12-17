Jason Ferguson of England and Ken Doherty of Ireland have been unanimously re-elected as directors of the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) at the organisation's Annual General Meeting.

The WPBSA AGM was held during the Scottish Open in Glasgow.

Ferguson was a professional snooker player until 2004 and has been chairman of the WPBSA since 2010, having also served a short term between 2001 and 2002.

Doherty, named Ireland's Sport Personality of the Year in 1997 after winning that year's World Snooker Championship at the Crucible, has been a WPBSA player director since 2012.

"I would once again like to thank the players for their continued support," Ferguson said.

"I was very pleased today to see players in attendance, particularly Mark Allen, David Gilbert, Michael Holt, Mark Davis and Ben Woollaston who all contributed to today’s constructive debate.

"The WPBSA bBoard of Directors are confident that snooker has all the right elements to continue to grow and on a personal note, I look forward to continuing to serve our great sport to increase opportunities for all snooker players around the world."

The accounts and directors' reports were also unanimously accepted at the meeting.