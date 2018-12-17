The Rugby League World Cup 2021 has pledged its support to the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework that aims to raise awareness of the objectives of the Paris Agreement and the broader Sustainable Development Goals.

The Rugby League World Cup 2021 is one of 17 initial signatories to the Framework launched last week at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP24) in Katowice.

Other signatories include FIFA, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the French Tennis Federation, Forest Green Rovers Football Club and the 2020 and 2024 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo and Paris respectively.

The Framework looks to achieve the unification of the global sports community to raise awareness and fight climate change according to the objectives of the UN's Paris Agreement and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The 17 SDGs are a global call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and create peace and prosperity.

Jon Dutton, chief executive of Rugby League World Cup 2021, has said that they are "willing to do whatever we can" to ensure that the tournament reduces greenhouse gases ©Rugby League World Cup 2021

In particular, the signatories have accepted their responsibility to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, with a main aim of the Paris Agreement being to limit the rise of global temperatures to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Sport heavily contributes to greenhouse gas emissions through things such as travel or the construction of venues.

"We recognise the impact of sport on the climate and we’re willing to do whatever we can to ensure that our tournament in 2021 makes a concerted effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions," Jon Dutton, chief executive of Rugby League World Cup 2021, said.

"It’s important that we understand the impact of sporting tournaments on global warming and I’m sure by working with the rest of the signatories we can reduce the negative impact."

The Rugby League World Cup is due to place in England in three years time from October 23 to November 27.