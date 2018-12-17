Nigeria's first ever national curling event is set to be held in the country with a secondary school curling championships taking place in April next year.

The Nigeria Curling Federation (NCF) has organised the country's first national curling event to aid the grassroots development of the sport, according to its President Daniel Damola.

Registration for the competition, due to take place from April 25 to 27 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos, is now open.

The NCF will deliver curling equipment to schools in February and hold sessions in March for 20 secondary schools.

The Nigeria Curling Federation (NCF) has organised a secondary school curling championship in April, which will be the first national curling event in the country ©Nigeria Curling Federation

This will introduce curling to students and teach them the rules and regulations.

Nigeria was accepted as a provisional member of the World Curling Federation in September, becoming the first African nation to do so.

The African county made its Winter Olympic Games debut at Pyeongchang earlier this year.

The delegation consisted of three bobsledders, who finished 19th in the two-woman competition, and skeleton racer Simidele Adeagbo who came in 20th in the women's event.