International Surfing Association (ISA) have announced the 2019 World Surfing Games will take place in Japan - a year before the sport’s Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

The governing body stated they received an "excellent proposal" from the Nippon Surfing Association (NSA) and the Miyazaki Government to host the Games.

It was confirmed that the event will take place on Kisakihama Beach in Miyazaki prefecture.

Competition is due to take place from September 7 to 15.

It has been billed as a key edition of the Games, as it will serve as the first event to directly qualify surfers for Tokyo 2020.

"Japan has demonstrated time and again their exceptional organisational capacity by hosting major ISA events so we're excited and proud to return to this amazing country for the third consecutive year with our flagship event," said ISA President Fernando Aguerre.

"The impact of surfing's Olympic inclusion on Japan has been nothing short of remarkable.

"The performances of their athletes, including team gold medals at this year's ISA World Surfing Games and Vissla ISA World Junior Championship have been a testimony to the growth, momentum and popularity of the sport in the lead up to Tokyo 2020.

"With great weather, excellent waves, and the warm spirit of the Japanese people, Miyazaki, Japan will be an excellent destination to hold this event.

"The best of the best will be present and putting it all on the line to earn the coveted qualification slots in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

"We will see athletes qualify from four continents, putting the truly global reach of our sport on display for the entire world to see."

The World Surfing Games will serve as the first direct qualification event for Tokyo 2020 ©ISA

It will be the third consecutive year Japan has held one of the ISA’s global events.

The country held this year’s World Surfing Games in Tahara, while Hyuga staged the 2017 ISA World Junior Surfing Championship.

Organisers have claimed that Kisakihama Beach, located on the southern Japanese island of Kyushu, is known as one of the top surfing destinations in Japan.

"We are eager to receive the world's best national surfing teams once again in Japan and to give the world a preview of the athletes that will qualify for Tokyo 2020,"Atsushi Sakai, Nippon Surfing Association President and ISA Executive Committee member, said.

"The 2018 edition of the World Surfing Games in Tahara, Japan was a great success that showcased the world-class waves that Japan can offer.

"Japan's gold medal performance last year with a breakthrough moment that displayed the elite surfing talent that we possess to the world.

"We are looking forward to defending our title for the first time at home."

Surfers will qualify from the Games on a regional basis, with the top eligible man and women from Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania securing places.

The Americas' regional qualification is due to held at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, where surfing will make its debut.