Hosts The Netherlands won two A finals and two B finals today at the International Skating Union Speed Skating World Cup in Heerenveen.

With finals contested over 1,000 metres, 3,000m and 5,000m at the Thialf Ice Arena, the home country won in both the men’s 1,000m and women’s 3,000m finals, though the first A final of the day, the women’s 1,000m, was taken by Brittany Bowe from the United States.

The 30-year-old, a bronze medallist in the 500m event yesterday, claimed the win in a track record time of 1min, 13.249sec, over half-a-second ahead of Japan’s Miho Takagi.

The team pursuit Olympic champion from Pyeongchang was forced to settle for silver, while bronze went to Russia’s Yakaterina Shikhova.

Following that, though, it was the Dutch who took gold in the next two races.

In the men’s 1,000m final it was The Netherland's two-time Olympic champion Kjeld Nuis who claimed the win in a time of 1:07.803.

The 29-year-old, winner of both the 1,000m and 1,500m at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, beat two Russians in Pavel Kulizhnikov and Danis Yuskov, who claimed silver and bronze respectively.

Kulizhnikov crossed the line in 1:07.930, while Yuskov did so in 1:07.953.

Antoinette de Jong claimed the second A final win for The Netherlands in the women's 3,000m ©Getty Images

Following that race, in the women’s 3,000m A final it was Olympic bronze medallist Antoinette de Jong who claimed the gold.

The 23-year-old won by over seven-tenths-of-a-second ahead of Canada’s Isabella Weidermann in 3:59.419.

She took the silver medal with a personal best time of 4:00.129, while the bronze went to Martina Sáblíková from the Czech Republic in 4:00.337.

Then, in the last race of the day, the men’s 5,000m A final, for much of the race it looked like The Netherlands would win again.

Patrick Roest and Sven Kramer held the first two positions early on, but both were eventually surpassed by Russia’s Danila Semerikov, who took the gold in a track record and personal best time of 6:08.960.

Roest settled for the silver medal with a time of 6:09.820, almost a second behind, while 6:10.614 gave Kramer third.

Earlier on in the session, the B finals saw Japan and The Netherlands again, pick up two wins apiece.

Japan triumphed in the women’s 3,000m and men’s 1,000m races through Miho Takagi and Masaya Yamada.

The Dutch B wins meanwhile came from Douwe de Vries and Joy Beune in the men’s 5,000m and women’s 1,000m respectively.