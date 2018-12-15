Japan's world champion Kento Momota moved into another major final at the Badminton World Federation World Tour Finals in Guangzhou.

Semi-final clashes were played at the season-ending tournament in the Chinese city today after the group stage concluded yesterday.

Only the top-eight players in the rankings are invited to the prestigious event, with Momota seeing off South Korea's fifth seed Son Wan-ho 21-14, 21-12 in his last four clash at the Tianhe Gymnasium.

It continues a remarkable comeback story for the Japanese who served a year's ban for illegal gambling which saw him miss the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

He will now meet China's fourth seed Shi Yuqi for the title in what will be a repeat of this year's World Championship final in Nanjing.

Shi will be out for revenge after coming through against India's seventh seed Sameer Verma in three, 12-21, 22-20, 21-17.

In the women's event, India's PV Sindhu, seeded sixth, ousted fifth seed Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand to reach the final.

Sindhu, a silver medallist at the Olympic Games, World Championships, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, could clinch the biggest title of her career after winning 21-16, 25-23.

Perennial major silver medallist PV Sindhu moved into the women's final ©Getty Images

She will play Japan's 2017 world champion Nozomi Okuhara after the Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallist, seeded second, beat third-seeded compatriot Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 21-14.

The doubles tournaments also held their semi-finals today.

In the men's event, the two lowest-ranked duos in the draw made the final.

Seventh seeds Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe of Japan saw off Denmark's fifth seeds Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen 21-19, 21-13.

They will play China's home hopes Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen, ranked eighth, who came from behind to beat Chinese Taipei's second seeds Chen Hung-ling and Wang Chi-lin 18-21, 21-12, 21-15.

In the women's doubles, Japan's top seeds Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi faced China's eighth seeds Du Yue

and Li Yinhui and won when their opponents retired.

The Japanese were leading 22-20, 11-3 at the time.

South Korea's sixth seeds Lee So-hee and Shin Seung-chan upset Japanese second seeds Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara 21-13, 21-13 to also go through.

The mixed doubles final will be an all-Chinese affair.

Top seeds Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong saw off Thailand's third seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai 19-21, 21-14, 21-12.

They will play fifth seeds Wang Yilü and Huang Dongping who beat Japan's second seeds Yuta Watanabe

and Arisa Higashino 21-9, 19-21, 21-13.

All of the finals are tomorrow.