Canada's Mikael Kingsbury was untouchable yet again as he claimed victory at the International Ski Federation Moguls World Cup event in Thaiwoo.

The reigning Olympic champion won the opening leg of the season in Ruka in Finland on December 7 and made it two wins from two after a fine display in China, despite suffering from food poisoning.

It means the 26-year-old is on course to win the overall freestyle and moguls World Cup titles yet again after doing so every year since 2012.

Kingsbury, named as Canadian sportsperson of the year this week, now boasts 51 World Cup victories in all.

He has won all-five events ever held at the Thaiwoo Ski Resort and scored 90.31 to win the singles moguls competition today.

The Canadian's turns were awarded 56.80 points while he was given 16.72 for aerial tricks.

His time of 22.24sec was the second quickest in the big final and gave him a further 16.70 points.

"It was a very tough day for me," said Kingsbury.

"Yesterday I got very sick and I was not feeling very well.

"Today I woke up with a little bit of energy, just enough to come and ski.

"I did a few mistakes in the first final round, but I learnt from those mistakes and I was able to put my best run and I managed to get my fifth win here at Thaiwoo."

Double world champion Ikuma Horishima of Japan set the quickest time of 21.97 in the big final but scored 87.68 overall and had to settle for silver.

Jaelin Kauf won gold in the women's event ©FIS

Dimitriy Reikherd of Kazakhstan scored 86.92 for bronze.

Kingsbury now has the maximum available 200 points at the top of the Moguls World Cup leaderboard, with France's Benjamin Cavet second on 130 and Horishima third on 120.

In the women's event, 22-year-old American Jaelin Kauf clinched a fifth World Cup victory as reigning Olympic champion and Ruka winner Perrine Laffont of France missed out.

Kauf also won an event in Thaiwoo last year and scored 83.08 points - including 18.61 for the quickest descent of 24.52.

She also received 52.00 for turns and 12.47 for the air.

"I'm really stoked to put down three good runs," said Kauf.

"I was working on cleaning my airs and I was able to do that.

"I really like the course here and I'm happy with my skiing."

Australia's Jakara Anthony earned a first World Cup podium by clinching silver with 82.42 as Laffont settled for bronze on 81.23.

The Frenchwoman still leads the World Cup standings with 160 points but Kauf now has 145 in second.

Yulia Galysheva of Kazakhstan is third on 130.

A dual moguls World Cup competition will be held in Thaiwoo tomorrow.