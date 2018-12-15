Andrei Kazusionok of Belarus clinched the Sambo Absolute Cup at the Adler Arena in Sochi.

The inaugural event in the Russian city was part of the sport's 80th anniversary celebrations and saw challengers for the title compete in the men's heavyweight category - over-100 kilograms.

Sixteen athletes from 13 countries took part - Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Germany, Serbia, The Netherlands, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Mongolia, Lithuania, Moldova and Greece.

An Opening Ceremony was held where a welcoming address from Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Honorary President of the International Sambo Federation, was read out by presenters.

The competition featured athletes in the heavyweight division ©FIAS

Kazusionok, already a three-time world champion and four-time European champion, battled his way to the final and defeated Russia's Dmitry Eliseev via a 4-1 scoreline.

Belarus also won bronze as Yuri Rybak defeated Georgia's Beki Berdzenishvili with a submission lock.

Moldova's Denis Tahi was the second bronze medallist, defeating Serbia's Vladimir Gayich via superiority.

A second edition of the Absolute Cup is now planned for Brest in Belarus next year.