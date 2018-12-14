Hosts Britain celebrated team pursuit gold on the opening day of the International Cycling Union Track World Cup as Para-cycling events featured on the programme for the first time.

Britain’s women’s team pursuit squad won their first round contest at the Lee Valley Velopark to set up a clash with the United States.

Their team of Katie Archibald, Eleanor Dickinson, Neah Evans and Laura Kenny clinched victory by overtaking their American opposition midway in the final.

Bronze was earned by Italy as their team produced a time of 4min 23.765sec in their ride off against Team Breeze, as the trade team finished in a time of 4:24.512.

The men’s team pursuit event was won by the Huub Wattbike Test Team, which largely included British riders John Archibald, Daniel Bigham, Jonathan Wale and American Ashton Lambie.

The quartet achieved a winning time of 3:57.726, with Belgium finishing as the runners-up in 3:59.014.

Britain beat Italy in the bronze medal ride after they finished in a time of 3:59.609 to their rival’s 3:59.639.

China secured women’s team sprint honours as their pairing of Lin Junhong and Zhong Tianshi achieved a time of 32.771sec in the final.

Miriam Welte and Emma Hinze of Germany were forced to settle for second place in a time of 32.808, while The Netherlands beat France in the battle for the bronze medal.

Netherlands celebrated victory in the men’s team sprint competition as their team overcame British challenge in the gold medal ride.

Roy van den Berg, Harrie Lavreysen and Matthijs Buchli achieved a time of 42.789 to win the final, while Britain ended in 44.186.

Germany beat Poland in the bronze medal ride.

History is made at @LeeValleyVP 🙌@AlydaNorbruis claims the very first para-cycling gold at a #TissotUCITrackWC with victory in the C1-3 500m TT 🇳🇱



Britain's @MeganGiglia and @KatieToft bag silver and bronze respectively 🥈 🥉 pic.twitter.com/vHL74fcnAx — Track World Cup (@TrackWorldCup) December 14, 2018

Track World Cup history was made by The Netherlands’ Alyda Norbruis as she was the winner of the first Para-cycling gold medal at the event.

Norbruis triumphed in the women’s C1-3 500 metres time trial event.

Britain’s Kadeena Cox won the women’s C4-5 500m competition, while compatriot Jody Cundy secured victory in the men’s kilometre event.

United States' Joseph Berenyi claimed the gold medal in the men's C1-3 competition.

Further British success followed in the evening session as world champions Neil Fachie and Matt Rotherham won the men’s tandem sprint.

The final Para-cycling gold was earned by Britain’s Louis Rolfe, Jon Allan Butterworth and Jody Cundy, with the trio combining to win the C1-5 team sprint event.

Competition is due to continue tomorrow.