World Olympians Association (WOA) have announced the second edition of their Forum will be held in Lausanne next year.

The Olympic Capital is due to host the event from April 15 to 17.

WOA revealed the Forum will have the theme of "Olympians for Life", with the event set to focus on strengthening National Olympians Associations (NOA) and building relationships with the Olympic Movement and wider sporting community.

Workshops, presentations, networking events and cultural celebrations are expected to feature as part of the Forum, according to the WOA.

Around 150 Olympians from over 120 NOAs are expected to attend.

The Forum will include a joint session with the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) International Athletes’ Forum.

The IOC have billed the ninth edition of their Forum as the biggest yet, with athlete representatives from all 206 National Olympic Committee Athletes’ Commissions added to the list of invitees for the first time.

The WADA Athlete Committee have also been asked to attend, representing a continuance of the supposed softening of tension between the two bodies after they held a meeting in Baku earlier this month, along with the Athletes' Commissions of International Federations.

The IOC-backed Forum is scheduled to be held in Lausanne from April 13 to 15.

The final day will feature the joint session with the WOA, which is claimed to show efforts to build a unified and effective network for future cooperation.

According to the WOA, the joint session is part of a wider strategic initiative between WOA and the IOC Athletes’ Commission to work in partnership on Olympian and athlete welfare, development and engagement.

"I am delighted to announce the second edition of our World Olympians Forum, WOF II," said Jöel Bouzou, the WOA President.

"Following on from the success of our inaugural event, together with the incredible strides forward we as an organisation have made in recent years, I am confident that it will be a special gathering of Olympians from around the world.

"I am also pleased to announce our joint session with the IOC 9th International Athletes’ Forum – an innovative platform that will see WOA and the IOC Athletes’ Commission continue to forge a stronger working partnership that will, ultimately, help to better serve Olympians and athletes long into the future.

"At WOA we believe in the values of Olympism, and as we now build up to this event I am looking forward to seeing NOAs and Olympians come together to share in those values.

"The Forum is just one of the ways in which we aspire to connect and support Olympians around the world and I believe that by joining together, we can strengthen these aspirations and enact positive change."

The first edition of the WOA Forum took place in 2015 in Russia’s capital city Moscow.

A total of 284 delegates attended, representing 121 NOAs.