Conker Communications has been appointed to handle public relations at next year's Netball World Cup in Liverpool.

The Manchester-based company will deal with media relations for the flagship event, which will welcome 16 countries to the Echo Arena in the English city.

Action will take place between July 12 and 21 with Australia looking for a fourth consecutive title at the quadrennial tournament.

"We chose Conker in a competitive pitch process," said Lindsay Impett, the Netball World Cup 2019 event director.

"They were the clear fit for the campaign, with strong media knowledge and national contacts, backed by real creativity and their genuine enthusiasm for the project shines through.

"Conker's PR activities are designed to draw on the considerable excitement and anticipation that's running throughout the world of netball as we're poised to enter a World Cup year.

"We're delighted to be working with the Conker team for this stand-out sporting event."

Hosts England will aim to add the World Cup to their Commonwealth Games title ©Getty Images

Hosts England, the Commonwealth Games champion this year in Gold Coast, will play in Group D in Liverpool with Uganda, Scotland and Samoa.

Australia will begin their defence in Group A with Zimbabwe, Northern Ireland and Sri Lanka.

Group B features Malawi, Barbados and Singapore with Jamaica, South Africa, Trinidad and Tobago and Fiji in Group C.

"We're delighted to have been selected as communications partner for such a premier international event, hosted on home turf here in the north west," said Sarah Wallwork.

"In the run-up to the tournament we're tasked with developing a cohesive media relations programme that combines milestone related activities with an 'always-on' news programme to capitalise on the netball fever that's gripping the nation, since the England Roses' Commonwealth Games victory earlier this year."