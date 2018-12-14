Teenage weightlifter Dayana Dimitrova has reportedly been banned from the sport for life after a second doping offence.

The Bulgarian 18-year-old won total, snatch and clean and jerk gold medals in the junior under-48 kilograms category at the European Junior and Under-23 Weightlifting Championships in Zamość in Poland in October.

But she tested positive for a banned diuretic while training privately, according to Reuters.

Dimitrova had already served a six-month ban after testing positive before the 2017 World Youth Championships in Bangkok.

She had reportedly been training privately after refusing to join national training camps.

"We will react pointedly to any attempts for amateur activity of personal trainers and therefore we will continue to insist on centralised training in national teams as a way of strictly controlling the medical rehabilitation of competitors and of taking responsibility," the Bulgarian Weightlifting Federation said.

Bulgarian weightlifting has often been broiled in doping controversy, with the country's athletes banned from the Rio 2016 Olympics due to multiple positive cases during the qualification period.

The country failed to overturn this decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Weightlifting is a sport aiming to clean up its image ©Getty Images

Weightlifting's place on the Olympic programme at Paris 2024 remains under threat with the International Olympic Committee cracking down on the sport's drug problem.

Four requirements were outlined by the IOC in December 2017 for the sport to stay on the programme.

These are the full implementation of the recommendations from the Independent Clean Sport Commission and the Sport Programme Commission, the completion of the World Anti-Doping Agency code compliance monitoring programme and the submission of a questionnaire report on corrective actions.

The IOC Executive Board noted "progress" made by the International Weightlifting Federation in Tokyo last month but kept the sport's provisional status for Paris 2024.

Praise for the sport included the Tokyo 2020 qualification process, which requires athletes to compete and be tested more regularly.

The "Tbilisi decision", which saw nine nations banned for a year after three or more Olympic positives in the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 retests, was also welcomed.

Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine were the nine nations suspended.

A partnership agreement between the IWF and the International Testing Agency, which will see the latter assume responsibility for key areas of the world governing body's anti-doping programme, also received praise.

However, there was "confusion" at this year's IWF World Championships in Ashgabat after ineligible weightlifters from the home nation Turkmenistan were allowed to take part in an "exhibition".