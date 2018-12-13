Reigning champion Kim So-hui of South Korea survived a scare as she edged Qing Guo of China in a tense golden point round to progress to the quarter-finals of the women's under-49 kilograms category at the World Taekwondo Grand Slam Champions Series in Wuxi.

Kim was made to work hard for her place in the last eight as she eventually got past Qing to set up a meeting with South Korean countepart Ha Min-ah at the Wuxi Taihu International Expo Centre.

Ha booked a spot in the next round after she overcame Iryna Romoldanova of Ukraine in her preliminary round contest.

Number three seed Bora Kang of South Korea is also through as she beat Jordyn Smith of Britain 2-0.

Zongshi Luo of China delighted the home crowd in the women's under-57kg division as she got the better of Zongshi Luo of China.

Her reward is a quarter-final clash with Britain's double Olympic champion Jade Jones.

Marija Stetic won all-Croatian affair with Bruna Vuletic to secure her berth in the last eight, where she will face number one seed Irem Yaman of Turkey.

The first set of quarter-finals are due to be held tomorrow ©World Taekwondo

In the men's under-68kg class, Bulgaria's Vladimir Dalakliev will be out to spring a surprise when he goes up against the formidable South Korean Lee Dae-Hoon.

Dalakliev progressed by virtue of a 2-0 win over Viacheslav Minin of Russia and will hope to upset the odds against Lee, the three-time world champion and double Olympic medallist.

Tawin Hanprab of Thailand booked an encounter with top under-58kg seed and reigning world champion Kim Tae-hun after he beat Vito Dell’Aquila of Italy.

Manchester Grand Prix winner and World Championships silver medallist Armin Hadipour Seighalani of Iran was also given a bye and will take on Thailand's Ramnarong Sawekwiharee, who beat Ruidong Wu of China 2-0.

Action at the lucrative competition - the richest event in World Taekwondo's portfolio of tournaments - continues with the first set of quarter-finals tomorrow.

Winners will receive cash prices of $70,000 (£55,000/€61,500), runners-up will win $20,000 (£16,000/€17,500) and bronze medallists will win $5,000 (£4,000/€4,500).