Organisers of next year's European Games in Minsk have held a briefing for diplomats from 25 countries who are due to compete at the multi-sport event.

The gathering at the headquarters of the Belarus Olympic Committee was the first of its kind and saw the Orgsnising Committee field questions from accredited diplomats and employees of foreign diplomatic missions.

Attendees were also given presentations on preparations for the event, the second edition of the European Games.

Issues related to the participation of foreign delegations in the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Games, as well as the ticket programme, accreditation, accommodation, protocol and visa-free policy were also discussed.

Minsk 2019 deputy chief executive Anatol Kotau claimed at the meeting that they are hoping to organise the event on the same scale as this year's Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

"Today’s discussion with the diplomatic corps is evidence that a range of VIP guests will come to the Games," Kotau said.

"We have been asked exclusively practical questions.

"Belarus is interested in having as many guests as possible, including high-ranking ones."

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus Andrei Dapkiunas told the diplomats in attendance that organisers were on track and were meeting their deadlines ©Minsk 2019

Kotau added: "We will do our best to make everyone feel comfortable here.

"The more guests come and see the country with their own eyes, the more we will be satisfied as the organisers of the Games, because our global goal is to show Belarus to the whole world."

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus Andrei Dapkiunas told the diplomats in attendance that the country was on track and were meeting their deadlines.

"The organisers of the Games are conducting this major event in proper time," he said.

"The necessary information for heads of diplomatic missions has been announced here.

"However, what is more important that the participants expressed such considerable interest in the upcoming Games at this early stage of preparation."

The Minsk 2019 European Games are due to take place from June 21 to 30.