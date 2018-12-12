Thailand is preparing to extradite former Bahraini national footballer Hakeem al-Araibi back to his home country, despite international calls for them not to do so.

Bahrain sentenced the 25-year-old to 10 years in prison back in 2014 for allegedly vandalising a police station during Arab Spring protests in the country.

The player - who denies the charges - has not served his sentence however, having fled to Australia where he now lives under refugee status.

He was arrested in Bangkok on an Interpol warrant having travelled with his wife for their honeymoon and claims he would fear for his life if returned to Bahrain.

FIFA, the Australian Government and international human rights groups have all called on Thailand not to extradite him over fears for his safety, but despite their calls, Human Rights Watch say a Bangkok criminal court has denied al-Araibi bail and extended his detention for 60 days.

Hakeem al-Araibi is wanted in Bahrain for allegedly vandalising a police station during the Arab Spring in 2011 ©Getty Images

Speaking to the group from a Thai detention centre, al Araibi said Bahrain is a state with "no human rights" and that his life is in danger.

"FIFA should protect me and all players," he said.

"I want to tell [FIFA] President [Gianni] Infantino that he has the power to save my life – and I am asking him to help."

FIFA themselves have previously said they are "committed" to the respect of human rights and say they support calls for the Thai authorities "to allow Mr al-Araibi to return to Australia", but al-Araibi himself has blamed their vice-president Shaikh Salman al-Khalifa - a member of Bahrain’s ruling family - for failing to stop the torture of Bahraini athletes who joined protests in 2011.

Human Rights Watch say al-Khalifa is "well positioned" to stop the extradition and should "act immediately".

Insidethegames has contacted both FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation – of which Shaikh Salman is President – for comment.