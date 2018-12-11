The Norwegian Ski Association (NSA) has named Ingvild Bretten Berg as its new secretary general, the body has announced.

The 45-year-old has previously worked as organisational manager and assistant secretary general and replaces Stein Opsal, who retired from the role in October.

Berg has been serving as interim secretary general since.

"The selection for the important role as secretary general has been a thorough process, together with an external agency,” NSA President Erik Roeste said.

"Many good candidates were considered before the choice fell on Bretten Berg.

"She knows the organisation, the complexity and the system very well.

"She is thorough, fact-oriented, consciously aware of the need for openness and has high integrity.”

Ingvild Bretten Berg replaces Stein Opsal, who retired in October ©NSA

NSA say Berg has experience “at all levels of sport” having previously worked at the Norwegian Triathlon Association.

She is also the “main trainer” for an age based cross-country group and has previously worked in the media.

"I feel privileged and lucky to do what I think is one of Norway's most exciting jobs,” she said in a statement.

“I really look forward to contributing to the development of ski sports, both in view of our member base and on developing the organisation to meet tomorrow's requirements.

“To do this we need a smooth, comprehensive and efficient organisation, which continues the good work done today.”