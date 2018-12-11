Cervinia in Italy will host an extra International Ski Federation (FIS) Snowboard Cross World Cup event after the season opener in the Austrian resort of Montafon was called off due to insufficient snow.

The World Cup Montafon, scheduled to take place from tomorrow until Sunday (December 16), was cancelled last week after it was decided that there was insufficient snow to build a course for the event.

An extra event has now been organised in Cervinia on December 22.

This will follow the competition at the same venue on December 21, which had already been scheduled.

The FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup's season opener in Montafon was cancelled last week due to insufficient snow, with an extra event in Cervinia scheduled to replace it ©Getty Images

The announcement will have been welcome news for the snowboarders, with participants needing to collect points for February's Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships in Utah.

"We are very pleased that the organiser in Cervinia, together with the Italian Federation were able to add another race," said FIS snowboard race director Uwe Beier.

"It's just a few weeks to go before the World Championships and the teams need these competitions to get prepared.

"The organisers in Cervinia worked hard to successfully host their premiere World Cup race last season with challenging snow conditions, and with much more snow there this season we expect to see an excellent course and an excellent competition."