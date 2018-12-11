The Para Nordic skiing season will get underway tomorrow with a World Cup event in the Finnish resort of Vuokatti.

The Vuokatti Sport Resort in Sotkamo will host the season-opener for the second consecutive year, with the venue a circuit regular since 2007.

The World Cup event will be one of three this season, alongside February's World Championships in Prince George in Canada.

Vuokatti will host both men and women's cross country and biathlon events.

The classic cross-country middle distance event is due to be held tomorrow, the freestyle cross country short distance race on Thursday (December 13) and the classic cross country sprint on Sunday (December 16).

The first biathlon event will begin on Saturday (December 15) with the biathlon middle distance race, while the biathlon sprint is next Tuesday (December 18) and the classic start follows on the concluding day.

Among those hoping to retain their cross-country titles are Carina Edlinger of Austria, Zebastian Modin of Sweden and Birgit Skarstein of Norway.

In the biathlon, Paralympic champion Eui Hyun Sin of South Korea, Ukraine's Taras Rad and Oksana Masters of the United States will be favourites to succeed.

Canada's Mark Arendz, who won six medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics including a gold in the 15 kilometres individual biathlon, has spoken of his anticipation for the season to get underway in Vuokatti.

"I’m excited to get to Vuokatti and officially kick off the World Cup season," he said.

"It is always that next level of excitement to be racing in the World Cup.

"The momentum from last year is quite high, and I hope to continue that into this new season."