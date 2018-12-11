Individual tickets for the FIFA 2019 Women's World Cup in France have been made available through a presale exclusive to Visa cardholders, it has been announced.

The Visa ticket presale was launched following the draw for next year's tournament, which took place in the French capital on Saturday (December 9) after the groups and subsequent fixtures for the competition were decided.

Visa cardholders have access to the exclusive presale until December 23.

Package tickets, allowing to fans to see a range of matches in one city, have been on sale since October 19.

Individual tickets to next year's Women's World Cup in France became available following the draw for the tournament ©Getty Images

The financial services corporation has been an Official Payment Services Partner of FIFA since 2007.

Tickets for the tournament, which will be held in nine French cities from June 7 to July 7, range from €9 (£8/$10) to €84 (£76/$96).

The low cost to attend the competition means it will become one of the most accessible international sporting events held in France, organisers claim.

Norway, South Korea, and the 2018 Africa Cup of Nations winners Nigeria were placed in Group A alongside hosts France during the draw.

Germany, China, Spain and South Africa were drawn into Group B, and Australia, Italy, Brazil and tournament debutants Jamaica will compete in Group C.

Group D will feature a replay of the semi-final between England and Japan at the 2015 World Cup in Canada, with the two teams joined by Scotland and Argentina.