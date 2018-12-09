The Netherlands secured two of the four golds available on the final day of the International Skating Union Speed Skating World Cup in Tomaszów Mazowiecki in Poland.

Pyeongchang 2018 champion Esmee Visser got back to winning ways as she took the 5,000 metres title at the Arena Lodowa, with her compatriot Marcel Bosker winning the men’s 10,000m gold.

The Netherlands also won the overall men’s team sprint World Cup title after finishing second behind Norway.

The fourth gold medal went to Japan, who claimed their first-ever World Cup win in the last women’s team sprint of the season, despite being without Olympic 500m champion Nao Kodaira.

Visser, a disappointed 12th in the 3,000m two weeks ago at the last World Cup on the outdoor track of Tomakomai, stepped onto the ice after the Olympic 5,000m champion of 2010 and 2014, Martina Sáblíková of the Czech Republic, had set a track record of 7min 11.26sec.

The Dutch skater started cautiously, but eventually crossed in a winning time of 7:05.18, with Sáblíková eventually finishing fifth.

Isabelle Weidemann of Canada, surprise winner of her first career World Cup gold medal in the Tomakomai 3,000m, finished fast but had to settle for silver in 7:06.19, with Natalya Voronina of Russia claiming bronze in 7:08.68.

"For me it's hard to accelerate fast," the 22-year-old Visser reflected.

"Being pushed back by the wind every lap [in Tomakomai] I had to gain speed time and again.

"For me as a lightweight, it's harder than for most others.

"Tomakomai was an anomaly, this [indoor rink at Tomaszów Mazowiecki] is the way it should be.

"This is my career first World Cup series.

"I have to get used to everything: the pressure, the travelling.

"People expect me to be on the podium, so I'm relieved that I managed to pull it off."

Visser thus moved back to the top of the long distance World Cup rankings with 149 points from the first three races.

Weidemann is second with 146 points and Voronina third on 145.

Marcel Bosker of The Netherlands won the 10,000m gold medal on the final day of the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Poland even though he was not the fastest skater in the event ©ISU

Visser’s team-mate Bosker won the men's 10,000m title without skating the fastest time of the day.

His compatriot Jorrit Bergsma, who started in the B Division because he did not attend the first two World Cups, had already clocked a track record of 13:14.95 in the morning.

Bosker, skating without the advantage of the B Division quartet start, set 13:25.27 to take gold in the A Division.

Russians Aleksandr Rumyantsev and Danila Semerikov were second and third in 13:26.76 and 13:28.71 respectively.

Japan’s women won the team sprint in 1:27.82.

However, the overall women’s team sprint World Cup title went to Russia, who finished second today in 1:28.18, one place ahead of The Netherlands, who clocked 1:28.53.

The Netherlands secured the overall men’s team sprint World Cup as they clocked 1:21.43 to finish second in the last race of the season behind Norway, for whom it was a first team sprint gold medal of the year.

Norway, whose trio featured Pyeongchang 2018 500m champion Havard Lorentzen, clocked 1:21.27, with Russia taking bronze in 1:21.74.

The Netherlands, winners of the first race in Obihiro and came second twice, took home the overall team sprint World Cup with 336 points.

Norway totalled 304 and Russia 296.