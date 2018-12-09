Hungary’s 19-year-old Petra Jászapáti won a surprise gold in the women’s 500 metre A final at the International Skating Union (ISU) Short Track World Cup in Almaty today, as Dutchwoman Suzanne Schulting continued her medal haul to secure top spot in the overall world rankings.

Jászapáti was competing in her first A final of the season at the Halyk Arena in Kazakhstan’s capital, but managed to take the win regardless, crossing the line in 44.650sec.

"It was my first [individual] A final of the season and I did pretty good yesterday in the [1500m] B also, so I wanted to just enjoy it and it happened and it was really good," she said.

"I want to train even harder to have this feeling more often."

Jászapáti thought a medal of any kind was so unlikely that she did not bring her hoodie for medal ceremonies to the track.

"I left it in the hotel because I was like, 'Meh, let’s see what will happen today’ but didn’t expect a medal at all," she said.

The teeanger won by more than seven seconds ahead of Lara van Ruijven from The Netherlands and Natalia Maliszewska from Poland, winner of the gold medal in both Calgary and Salt Lake City earlier in the season.

A less surprising result came in the second women’s 1,500m final of the weekend, as the two World Cup leaders sealed first and second place.

Choi Min Jeong took the win in 2min 28.264sec, while Schulting crossed the line just 56 thousandths of a second behind.

Third place was claimed by Canada’s Kim Boutin in 2:28.320.

A gold and a silver for Suzanne Schulting at the ISU Short Track World Cup in Almaty mean she now tops the overall World Cup rankings for the 2018-2019 season ©ISU

Schulting got her revenge later in the day, though, in the women’s 3,000m relay as she passed Choi in the final few metres to take gold for her team in 4:11.327.

Choi in contrast fell right at the end and had to be taken to hospital.

"I think it was a really good race and two really good last laps," Schulting, now top of the overall World Cup rankings, said.

"I was a little emotional because I felt really bad for her [Choi] but hopefully she is fine."

Finishing behind The Netherlands and South Korea in the relay was the Canadian team, including Boutin, who finished in 4:12.193.

The next ISU Short Track World Cup event is due to take place in Dresden between February 1 and 3.

They will follow the ISU European Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Dordrecht in The Netherlands between January 11 and 13.