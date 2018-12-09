Birmingham City Council has named Australian company Lendlease Ltd as the principal contractor for the Athletes' Village being built for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Perry Barr.

The firm has a history of delivering infrastructure and sporting venues for international events, having been the development and construction management partner for the Athlete' Village built for the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games in London.

Lendlease also worked as the overlay delivery partner and official supporter property and infrastructure for Gold Coast 2018.

"It’s great to have Lendlease on board," Ian Ward, the Leader of Birmingham City Council and who was head of their successful bid to host the Commonwealth Games, said.

"They have an unmatched track record of delivering major projects like this on time and to the highest quality.

"I’m pleased to welcome them to the team and I have every confidence that they will work well with us to deliver a development that will be used for the Commonwealth Games Village that we can all be proud of in 2022 and beyond."

The development, on the site of the former Birmingham City University (BCU), is set to accommodate around 6,500 athletes and officials during the Commonwealth Games before being used to provide 1,400 new homes for the local area.

Lendlease have carried out several high profile projects in the United Kingdom, including the Houses of Parliament ©Lendlease

Demolition of the former University buildings started in June and is due to be finished "shortly", according to the Council.

"I’m delighted by the progress we have made in delivering this fantastic scheme which will transform the heart of Perry Barr," Birmingham City Council’s corporate director for economy Waheed Nazir said.

"We have made great strides since the Commonwealth Games were awarded to Birmingham in December 2017.

"In less than a year we have assembled all the land we need for the residential component of the development, nearly completed the demolition of the BCU buildings, designed the new development, submitted a planning application, and now appointed a principal contractor.

"This really does show how the public sector can deliver major redevelopment schemes at scale and pace."

Proposals for the development, due to be considered by the Council’s Planning Committee next month, include an extra care village for the elderly, retail and commercial space and a new community centre.