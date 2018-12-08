Defending overall champion Kaisa Mäkäräinen of Finland clinched the women's sprint title as the first International Biathlon Union World Cup leg of the season continued in Pokljuka in Slovenia.

The 35-year-old, who has won the circuit title three times in all, recovered from a disappointing 30th-place finish in the season-opening individual event two days ago to win with a clean-shooting display.

She also showed speed on the skis, clocking 20min 8.1sec to win over the 7.5 kilometre course.

Italy's Dorothea Wierer was second, 14.8 seconds behind after also shooting clean.

Justine Braisaz of France was another who was faultless with the rifle and came third, 42.1 seconds back.

Mäkäräinen was the 17th to enter the course under the staggered start format and cleared the prone stage on her first visit to the range.

Dorothea Wierer came second and took over the overall lead ©Getty Images

The Finn, the pursuit world champion in 2011, missed four targets in this position during the individual so today's result marked a big turnaround.

Wierer led after both shooting stages but could not match Mäkäräinen's pace as the double Olympic bronze medallist settled for second place.

Mäkäräinen will now start tomorrow's pursuit race in first position, but Wierer will wear the World Cup leader's yellow bib after climbing to the top of the standings on 90 points.

After two races, Poland's Monika Hojnisz is second on 84 with Ukraine's individual winner Yuliia Dzhima third on 81.

Dzhima finished in 20th place today with Slovakia's defending Sprint World Cup champion Anastasiya Kuzmina 18th.

The men's pursuit will also take place tomorrow as the World Cup leg concludes.