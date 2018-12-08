Skeleton racer Nikita Tregubov of Russia secured his first International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Cup win at the first race of the season in the Latvian town of Sigulda.

Tregubov, an Olympic silver medallist at Pyeongchang 2018, triumphed today in what was his 25th World Cup race, held at Sigulda's bobsleigh, luge and skeleton track.

He set a track record of 50.81sec as he recorded a total time of 1min 41.87sec.

The 23-year-old is a four-time junior world champion, currently holding the title after winning last season's junior competition.

He had claimed controversially during Pyeongchang 2018 that American and British athletes refused to acknowledge him "because they’re set against us politically".

World champion and eight-time World Cup winner Martins Dukurs of Latvia gave the home crowd something to cheer about when he finished in second, 0.37 seconds behind Tregubov.

Sungbin Yun of South Korea, the Pyeongchang 2018 gold medallist, came third after finishing 0.53 seconds slower than the leader.

Germany's Francesco Friedrich and Alexander Schueller won the two-man bobsleigh event, with Latvia's Oskars Kibermanis and Matiss Miknis second and Austria's Benjamin Maier and Markus Sammer third ©IBSF

The race opened the IBSF World Cup season, putting Tregubov first in the overall rankings with 225 points.

Dukars has been given 210 points and Yun 200.

German duo Francesco Friedrich and Alexander Schueller won the two-man bobsleigh event, setting a track record of 49.86.

Their final overall time was 1:39.37.

Latvia's Oskars Kibermanis and Matiss Miknis were in second, 0.42 seconds behind the winners, and Austria's Benjamin Maier and Markus Sammer were 0.68 behind in third.

The competition is due to continue tomorrow with the women's skeleton event and a second two-man bobsleigh race.

There had been some safety concerns regarding the track before the event began, with the venue not used for a World Cup race in over 10 years, but no problems have arisen so far.

It is due to host sliding events during the 2026 Winter Olympic Games if Stockholm's bid is successful.