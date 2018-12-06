FIFA President Gianni Infantino has dismissed claims the debacle surrounding the Copa Libertadores final will have a negative impact on a joint South American bid for the 2030 World Cup as he rejected suggestions of interference in the decision to postpone the second leg.

Infantino said it was "too early" for the incident to affect the bid from Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay as the decision on the host nation for the 2030 tournament will not be made for four or five years.

The candidacy from the three countries is the early favourite to land the hosting rights for the event.

Argentina and Uruguay want to stage the 2030 World Cup to mark the centenary of the first edition in Uruguay.

"There’s enough time to show that something happened and also to say ‘but look what we did after this,'" the FIFA President said.

Infantino was in Buenos Aires for the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final between Boca Juniors and River Plate at the end of last month.

The match was postponed following an attack on the Boca Juniors bus as it travelled to River Plate's El Monumental Stadium.

Boca players suffered injuries from the broken glass as fans pelted the bus with objects and other members of the team were affected by tear gas used by police to disperse the crowds.

Following the incident, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) confirmed the second leg would take place at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, over 6,000 miles away from Buenos Aires, on Sunday (December 9).

The decision has caused controversy, with River Plate claiming this week that they would refuse to play.

Infantino insisted it was a different scenario to La Liga's plans to hold a regular league match outside of Spain, which FIFA has already declared its fierce opposition to.

Fans of Boca Juniors gave their team a rousing send-off as they began their journey to Madrid ©Getty Images

"The issue with the Copa Libertadores final is a unique exception,” said Infantino.

"CONMEBOL analysed everything and reached the conclusion that playing it in Madrid was the only solution.

"You can’t at all compare this with the idea of playing a league match abroad for business reasons.”

On whether he had any influence in the postponement of the match after he met with Boca Juniors President Daniel Angelici and River Plate President Rodolfo D’Onofrio in the hours leading up to the game, Infantino added: "The President of FIFA can’t take that decision or put on pressure in this sense because it’s a CONMEBOL decision.

“But, of course, the FIFA President was there at the Estadio Monumental and I have some experience in the organising of tournaments.

"I organised I don’t know how many Champions Leagues and European Championships.

"If I can help then I help and support.

"I think there’s always a need to play when it’s possible to.

"The first decision to try to play was the correct one, with the information that there was at that moment.”