National teams will be permitted for the first time to display the logo of a sponsor on their kit at the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Championships, starting next year with the latest edition in Doha - for which qualifying standards have today been announced.

"We only have really big global moments every two years," said IAAF President Sebastian Coe.

"We have to absolutely maximise every bit of financial potential in our sport through those venues, and we wanted this to be a much more equitable process."

The IAAF confirmed that, following a two-day meeting of its ruling Council here, the performance standards agreed for next year’s World Championships, which will run from September 28 to October 6, are similar to those used for the 2017 edition in London, there are "two notable differences".

Firstly, target numbers have been introduced for the road events and 10,000 metres races - 100 for marathons, 60 for the 20 kilometres race walks, 50 for the men's 50km race walk and 30 for the women's, and 27 for the 10,000m.

Britain's Mo Farah takes his final world gold over 10,000m in London last year - numbers of entrants will be limited at next year's IAAF World Championships in Doha ©Getty Images

There will also be an increase in the number of teams qualified from the IAAF World Relays from eight to 10 in the 4x100m and 4x400m relays, for a total of 16 entries.

For the 4x400m mixed relay, which will be contested for the first time at a World Championship next year, 12 teams will qualify from the IAAF World Relays in Yokohama.

It was previously planned that a new world rankings system would be used to qualify athletes for next year's Championships, but this suggestion received significant criticism from athletes.

Critics argued it would heavily favour certain types of athletes and geographical areas, saying it would primarily benefit those invited to Diamond League events and athletes from the Northern Hemisphere, where the vast majority of the IAAF's high-ranking events take place.

Now, following feedback from "the global athletics community", the IAAF have announced they will continue to use the traditional system involving qualification times and distances, for the time being.