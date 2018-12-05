The men’s 20 kilometres individual event scheduled to take place today at the International Biathlon Union (IBU) World Cup in Pokljuka has been postponed until tomorrow due to foggy conditions.

Heavy fog has shrouded the forested karst plateau in Slovenia all day, leading to a initial delayed start time of 2.35pm CET - 20 minutes later than planned - being set.

But before that time, the competition jury decided to postpone the competition until tomorrow morning.

"Because of the fog and the darkness, we could not guarantee fair and equal conditions for the 110 starters in this competition that takes one hour and 45 minutes," Borut Nunar, the IBU’s World Cup race director, said.

"We will start probably at 10.15am on Thursday and there will be a new draw."