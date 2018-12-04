Two-time Olympic gold medallist David Wise heads a strong home line-up with the first halfpipe competitions of this season’s International Ski Federation (FIS) Freestyle Skiing World Cup tour set to take place in Copper Mountain in Colorado this week.

Wise, who successfully defended his Olympic title at Pyeongchang 2018, will be leading the charge alongside Olympic silver medallist Alex Ferreira and 2017 FIS world champion Aaron Blunck.

On the women’s side, the host nation's star-studded cast includes Pyeongchang 2018 bronze medallist Brita Sigourney and Sochi 2014 gold medallist Maddie Bowman.

They are joined by Devin Logan, the slopestyle silver medallist at Sochi 2014, and Olympian Annalisa Drew, who will be looking to put down one of the more technical runs.

"Definitely excited to kick off the season and get back in the pipe," Sigourney said.

"It’s been a relaxing post-Olympic break and I’m mostly looking forward to focusing on having fun this year.

"My goal for Copper is to pick up where I left off last year.

"I would be really happy with that."

This year’s event holds special significance as it marks over a decade of partnership between Copper Mountain and US Ski and Snowboard.

"We are all very excited for our first competition," Andrew Woods, head coach of the US freeski halfpipe pro team, said.

"With all the early season snow Copper has received, conditions will be excellent and will make for a great contest.

"Each year, Copper gives athletes the first opportunity to show off their hard work over the summer.

"For the first time, they will be taking skills they learned at training camps into full competition runs.

"Doing well here can really boost the confidence and help to set the tone for the remainder of the year."

Men’s and women’s qualification is due to take place tomorrow.

The finals are scheduled for Friday (December 7).