The second leg of the inaugural Curling World Cup is scheduled to begin in Omaha tomorrow with the United States’ Olympic gold medal-winning men’s team among those set to compete.

After four days of group play at the 3,400-capacity Ralston Arena, the three finals - men’s, women’s and mixed doubles - are due to take place on Sunday (December 9).

There are some mouthwatering clashes in Group A of the men’s event with Olympic champions the US, skipped by John Shuster, aiming to secure a place in the Grand Final in front of a raucous home crowd.

They will have to contend with the Bruce Mouat-led Scotland, who became European champions at their first attempt earlier this month.

Canada and China complete the Group A line-up.

In Group B, 2014 world champions Norway and current world title holders Sweden will face off.

Respective skips Thomas Ulsrud and Niklas Edin are two of the most successful in the history of the sport and are set to resume their rivalry.

Also featuring in Group B are Switzerland and Japan, both of whom will look to upset the Scandinavian countries and advance to the final.

In Group A of the women’s event, Canada will aim to replicate their success at the opening leg in Suzhou as they open the competition against Russia, who lie third in this season's money list with $86,296 (£67,375/€75,729) earned.

South Korea, recent winners of the gold medal at the Pacific-Asia Championships in front of a home crowd, and the US complete the group.

Group B starts with a bang in the first session of day one as Olympic gold medallists and newly-crowned European champions Sweden, skipped by Anna Hasselborg, face Olympic bronze medallists Japan

Both shared a win apiece when they played in Suzhou, where Sweden lost in the final to Canada.

Eve Muirhead will fly the flag for former world champions Scotland, with their skip returning to the helm after missing out in Suzhou through injury.

🇺🇸🗣️ Olympic gold medallist John Shuster cannot wait to compete in front of a home crowd! Omaha, are you ready for @TeamShuster?#CurlingWorldCup pic.twitter.com/b60JUnwiFm — Curling World Cup (@curlingworldcup) December 3, 2018

Canada’s John Morris and his partner Kalynn Park, two-time Olympic gold medallists, will get the mixed doubles under way against Switzerland’s Jenny Perret and Martin Rios, last season’s world champions and Olympic silver medallists, on the opening day.

Sweden’s Fabian Wingfors and Malin Wendel are also in Group A, alongside South Korea’s Jang Hyeri and Choi Chiwon.

Joe Polo and Tabitha Peterson will look to take full advantage of the home crowd when they take to the ice as they go up against Olympic bronze medallists Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten of Norway in Group B.

Russia’s Anastasia Moskaleva and Alexander Eremin will also seek to make their mark in the section along with China’s Ba Dexin and Riu Wang.

The Curling World Cup is a new four-leg international series, which ends with the Grand Final in China’s capital Beijing next May.

Following the event in Omaha, it will stop in Jonkoping in Sweden in late January.

Winners from each leg will gain a spot in the Grand Final, alongside hosts China, the current world champions, as well as the two highest-ranked teams from the Curling World Cup ranking list and a specially-invited team.



Canada are guaranteed one team in each discipline at the Grand Final after their men's, women's and mixed doubles teams earned gold in Suzhou.

The matches have eight ends, rather than the traditional 10, and if there is a tie after the eight ends, a one-stone shootout decides the winner.

The eight-team draw is split into two groups of four playing a double round-robin.

The top team in each group go into their respective finals.

For the first time in curling history, athletes are able to earn prize money while representing their country.

A total of $165,000 (£129,000/€145,000) will be distributed at each of the first three events.