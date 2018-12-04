China and Japan will contest both the boys’ and girls’ team event finals following a successful day for the two nations at the International Table Tennis Federation World Junior Championships in Australia today.

In the semi-finals of the girls’ event, there were 3-0 wins for fourth seeds China and top seeds Japan against South Korea and Russia respectively.

Russia’s Mariia Tailakova pushed Japan’s Miyu Nagasaki all the way in the opening match of their countries’ contest, narrowly losing 6-11, 11-2, 9-11, 14-12, 12-14 at the Bendigo Stadium in Victoria.

But Japan were much more comfortable thereafter as Yumeno Soma beat Anastasia Kolish 13-11, 11-3, 11-5 and Satsuki Odo defeated Kristina Kazantseva 11-5, 11-3, 9-11, 11-2.

Shi Xunyao gave China the ideal start against South Korea by overcoming Choi Haeeun 11-3, 11-8, 11-6.

It was followed by wins for Qian Tianyi against Shin Yubin - 6-11, 11-1, 11-9, 11-2 - and Huang Fanzhen against Ryu Hanna - 14-12, 11-7, 11-5.

The semi-finals in the boys’ event saw top seeds China beat France 3-0 and second seeds Japan defeat Chinese Taipei 3-1.

Yukiya Uda won two matches as Japan beat Chinese Taipei to reach the boys' team final ©ITTF

Xu Yingbin set China on their way to victory with a 13-11, 11-8, 11-6 victory over Leo de Nodrest.

They doubled their advantage when Yu Heyi defeated Irvin Bertrand 16-14, 7-11, 11-4, 11-9 and the triumph was sealed courtesy of Xiang Peng’s hard-fought 11-9, 11-13, 9-11, 11-3, 11-7 success at the expense of Bastien Rembert.

Japan had to come from behind against Chinese Taipei after Li Hsin-Yang overcame Yuta Tanaka 11-9, 7-11, 11-7, 10-12, 11-8 in an epic opening encounter.

Yukiya Uda begun the recovery by beating Feng Yi-Hsin 11-3, 11-8, 8-11, 11-6 before Shunsuke Togami defeated Tai Ming-Wei 11-2, 9-11, 11-5, 11-7 to make it 2-1.

Uda then returned to overcome Li 16-14, 8-11, 8-11, 11-7, 12-10 in a thrilling contest and ensure Japan’s passage through to the final.

Both finals are scheduled to take place tomorrow, when mixed doubles action is also due to begin.

Singles competition is set to get underway on Thursday (December 6).