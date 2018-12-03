International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has announced more "young change makers" will be included on the organisation's Commissions in 2019.

Bach made the announcement at the third edition of the IOC Youth Summit here.

The young change makers have received IOC funding of up to CHF 5,000 (£3,900/$5,000/€4,400) to deliver grassroots social projects in their communities.

The projects are aimed at using sport as a tool to tackle a challenge in the community.

A total of 70 projects have been established that has impacted 25,000 participants since it was introduced in 2016, according to the IOC.

Several young change makers were involved in the first edition of the Olympism in Action Forum in Buenos Aires prior to the Summer Youth Olympic Games.

Seven of the young change makers serve on IOC Commissions, which Bach pledged to increase next year as the three-day Summit began.

"I would like to inform you that we will significantly increase the number of young change makers in the IOC Commissions for 2019," he said.

"This is your home to present your ideas, your projects and make your comments.

"Let’s join forces to make the world a better place through sport."

Young change makers were involved in the first edition of the Olympism in Action Forum ©Getty Images

A 39 to the 42 young change makers who have been provided with funding from the IOC for social projects were present at the Summit.

The Summit was aimed at allowing them to share ideas, network and to grow as young leaders through mentoring and skills development.

The group were hosted by Panasonic, one of the IOC’s The Olympic Partner sponsors, with the company provided their support to the programme for the second successive year.

During the Summit, they received mentorship and took part in workshops on moving from a charity to a social business from Nobel Peace Prize winner Professor Muhammad Yunus.

Yunus has built his career on social entrepreneurship and told the young change makers that they could make a significant difference to their communities through their projects.

"We have a voice now within the Olympic Movement that is getting louder and louder,"Rania Rahardja, a young change maker from Singapore, said.

"This is a Movement that needs to stay relevant and this is how we can help.

"Our meeting with the President is to discuss the issues that matter to us and having this diversity of young voices heard."

Officials from Tokyo 2020 were also present at the discussions as they seek to develop their youth engagement programmes.

The IOC claim that since establishing the programme at the inaugural Summer Youth Olympic Games in Singapore in 2010 a network of 280 young change makers has been trained.