Germany’s Isabell Werth and horse Weihegold Old have moved back to the top of the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) dressage world rankings following their win in the Grand Prix and the Grand Prix Freestyle to Music at the Sweden International Horse Show in Stockholm.

The Olympic individual silver and team gold medal-winning duo, who were number one for almost two years from November 2016, now sit on 2,742 points.

They only sat in second place for a couple of months behind the United States’ Laura Graves and Verdades.

The American duo have now dropped back to second place again with 2,714 points.

Werth, the defending overall FEI Dressage World Cup champion and now a nine-time world champion after winning two golds at the World Equestrian Games in Tyron in September, can be found three times in the top four of the ranking list.

She also holds third place with Bella Rose 2 on 2,690 points and fourth with Emilio 107 on 2,658 points.

The United States' Laura Graves and Verdades have dropped to second place in the FEI dressage world rankings ©Getty Images

A number of other combinations moved up in the rankings thanks to the Sweden International Horse Show in Sweden’s capital and the FEI Dressage World Cup qualifier in Madrid from November 23 to 25.

Sweden’s Patrik Kittel and Delaunay Old have risen from 97th place to 11th with 2,280 points, while Denmark’s Daniel Bachmann Andersen and Blue Hors Zepter are up from 175th to 33rd with 2,030.

Spain’s Claudio Castilla Ruiz and Alcaide have also made an enormous leap from 118th to 43rd with 1,923 points.

The full FEI dressage world rankings can be found here.

The FEI is the world governing body for horse sport recognised by the International Olympic Committee and was founded in 1921.

It is the sole controlling authority for all international events in the Olympic sports of jumping, dressage and eventing, as well as driving, endurance, vaulting and reining.