Belfast will host the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Continental Cup Final at the SSE Arena in January, it has been announced.

The final consists of a round-robin tournament consisting of four teams, the hosts Belfast Giants, Kazakhstan's Arlan Kokshetau, GKS Katowice from Poland and HK Gomel of Belarus.

The finalists made it through three stages of competition to get to Belfast, qualifying from a total of 17 teams.

Belfast Giants submitted their bid to host the final straight after the semi-final, which also took place at the SSE Arena, last month.

They won the rights over Arlan Kokshetau, who had also proposed to hold the tournament.

It will be the first time that the United Kingdom has hosted an IIHF Continental Cup Final.

The 7,400 capacity venue has previously hosted other ice hockey competitions however, including the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division I Group B tournament won by Great Britain.

The final, due to be held from January 11 to 13, gives the winner the chance to be invited to play in the Champions Hockey League (CHL) the following season pending formal approval by the CHL Board.