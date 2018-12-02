Brazil celebrated opening day victory at the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) Men’s South America Championship in Lima.

The Brazilian team were forced to overcome Colombia in their first match at the tournament, which is offering three qualification spots for next year’s Parapan American Games in the Peruvian capital.

The Pool B match would prove a closely contested affair, with just five points separating the teams at the end of play.

Brazil ensured they began on a high with a 54-49 victory over their rivals.

The result moved Brazil to the top of the standings, as they look to quickly secure an easier opening knock-out match.

The Brazilian team, who finished in fifth place at the Rio 2016 Paralympics, could be joined at the top of the standings by Ecuador or host nation Peru.

Their match is due to take place after the Opening Ceremony of the Championships.

Bolivia and Uruguay went head-to-head in the opening match in Pool A, before Argentina faced the challenge of Chile.

Argentina will hope to secure qualification for next year’s Parapan American Games, where they will hope to improve on the bronze medal they won at the 2015 event in Toronto.

Three days of group action will be followed by the first knock-out round on Wednesday (December 5), with the semi-finals following a day later.

The gold and bronze medal matches will be held on December 7.

COLOMBIA🇨🇴49-54🇧🇷BRASIL



Final del primer partido del grupo B en el 'Campeonato Suramericano @_IWBF de Baloncesto🏀en Silla de Ruedas' que se juega en Lima para clasificar a @Lima2019Juegos.



Este lunes #BSRColombia🏀🇨🇴 enfrenta a Perú🇵🇪 y el martes a Ecuador🇪🇨.

📸 Domingo Cuba pic.twitter.com/KVfZjoa5j3 — INSPIRE Latinoamérica (@INSPIRE_COL) December 2, 2018

The top three finishers at the tournament will secure the final places available at the Parapan American Games, apart from Peru who have already qualified as the host nation.

Mexico defeated Puerto Rico last month to secure the IWBF Central America and Caribbean Championship title in Costa Rica's capital San José.

It ensured the successful defence of their title having beaten Puerto Rico in the 2016 final.

By reaching the final, both teams qualified for Lima 2019.

Canada and the United States are the other countries already through.