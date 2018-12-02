South Korea became the first country to qualify for the quarter-finals of the girls' team event at the International Table Tennis Federation World Junior Table Tennis Championships in Australia.

Qualification in the boys' and girls' team events got underway today as nations fight to join the top four seeds in the last eight at the Bendigo Stadium in Victoria.

In the girls' team event, South Korea have already secured their place, qualifying from Group 2 with 3-0 victories over India and Brazil.

Belarus and Russia will compete tomorrow to determine who will progress from Group 1 after both teams beat New Zealand.

Belarus won 3-1 against their opponents while Russia won 3-0 and did not drop a match.

Either Romania or Serbia could qualify from Group 3 with the third team in the group, Australia, suffering a defeat to both on home soil.

Romania defeated the hosts 3-0 while Serbia beat them 3-1.

Canada were also subject to two losses in Group 4, meaning the fixture between France and the United States will determine the quarter-finalist.

Poland beat Brazil in the first round of the boys' team event at the ITTF World Junior Table Tennis Championships to improve their chances of reaching the quarter-final ©Rémy Gros/ITTF

The US secured a 3-0 win over the Canadians with France winning by the same score.

In the boys' event, number six seeds Germany are currently favourites to qualify from Group 1 after a 3-0 victory against Argentina.

Success against India tomorrow will see them in the quarter-finals.

Tomorrow's match between Poland and Romania will determine which of these teams progresses from Group 2 after they both beat Brazil today.

Romania defeated them 3-0 but it took Poland five games to overcome them 3-2.

Group 3's quarter-finalist will be either Russia or Iran with both teams triumphing 3-0 against New Zealand today.

Hosts Australia lost 3-0 to the US and 3-0 against Singapore to exit the competition and give the other two teams in Group 4 the opportunity tomorrow to reach the quarter-final.