The Zimbabwe Olympic Committee held a karate level one technical course for coaches to aid the development of the sport in the country.

The course was held from November 24 to 27 at the Alexandra Sports Club in the Zimbabwean capital of Harare.

Romano Giuseppe attended from Italy to train the participants.

The course was funded through Olympic Solidarity, the organisation which assists National Olympic Committees with athlete development and the training of coaches and officials.

It is hoped that the training will encourage the coaches to help the development of karate in Zimbabwe.

Karate will make its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.