New Zealand defeated the United States 21-5 in the final of the first World Rugby Men's Sevens Series event of the season in Dubai.

New Zealand had won against Scotland 21-7 in the quarter-final and England 7-5 in the semis to reach the last game of the competition at the Sevens Stadium.

The United States triumphed against two previously unbeaten teams to make the final, beating Fiji 24-14 and Australia 22-17.

The final was a rematch of a Pool C game from the day before, and it was New Zealand who again emerged victorious with a comfortable win.

Celebrations for @AllBlacks7s after winning their first #Dubai7s since 2009 pic.twitter.com/3RuOiohaIf — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) December 1, 2018

That result made it New Zealand's first World Series title since the 2017 South Africa Sevens last December and their first win at the Dubai event since 2009.

It also made it double gold for New Zealand at the Dubai World Series, with the women's team winning their tournament yesterday.

England narrowly took home the bronze medal after beating Australia 15-14.

The next Men's Sevens Series event will take place in Cape Town from December 8 to 9.