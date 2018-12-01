A straight sets win has seen home favourite Son Wan Ho advance into the men’s singles final at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Korea Masters in Gwangju.

The 30-year-old world bronze medallist surpassed Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu 21-19, 21-14 to advance at the Gwangju Women’s University Stadium in this HSBC BWF World Tour Super 300 event.

The 2016 champion, who also won the Hong Kong Open last month, now has a chance to win his second World Tour event in a matter of weeks when he plays Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia in the final tomorrow.

Jia made it through his semi-final by default, when his opponent Sitthikom Thammasin from Thailand withdrew.

The score was just 4-1 in the first set at the time.

In the women’s singles China are guaranteed the title after Han Yue and Li Xuerui both advanced through their semi-finals.

Eighth seed Yue made it through with a three sets, 19-21, 21-13, 21-9 win over South Korea’s Hyo Min Kim.

On the other side of the draw, Xuerui beat Malaysia’s Jin Wei Goh, also in three sets, 23-21, 10-21, 21-14.

China's Han Yue will contest the women's singles final tomorrow ©Getty Images

In the doubles events it was a good day for the hosts, with South Korea now guaranteed the title in both the women’s and mixed doubles draws.

In the women’s event, Ye Na Chang and Kyung Eun Jung are scheduled to face their compatriots and second seeds So Hee Lee and Seung Chan Shin in tomorrows final.

Both pairs won their semi-finals in three sets, against Indonesia’s Yulfira Barkah and Jauza Fadhila Sugiarto and yet another South Korean team of Ha Na Baek and Hye Rin Kim respectively.

In the mixed doubles event the two South Korean pairs of Sol Gyu Choi and Seung Chan Shin and Sung Hyun Ko and Hye Won Eom will fight for the title.

Choi and Shin beat the Indonesian top seeds of Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti in their semi-final today, while Ko and Eom beat Hong Kong’s Hee Chun Mak and Hoi Wah Chau.

South Korea also have a chance to win the men’s doubles as SolGyu Choi and Seung Jae Seo won their semi-final against Chinese Taipei’s Ching Yao Lu and Po Han Yang.

They are set toface another team from Chinese Taipei, Li Wei Po and Chi-Lin Wang, in the final.

All the finals are due to take place tomorrow, in what is the last event before the season ending BWF World Tour Finals in Guangzhou in China begin on December 12.