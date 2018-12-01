Former President of the São Toméan Football Association Manuel Dende has been given a four-year ban from FIFA's Ethics Committee for bribery and corruption.

Dende reportedly accepted a $50,000 (£39,000/€44,000) bribe from former Asian Football Confederation President and FIFA Presidential candidate Mohamed bin Hammam, according to the authors of The Ugly Game, a book about the now-banned Qatari official's dealings at FIFA.

The book claimed that Dende asked bin Hammam for $232,000 (£182,000/€205,000) in his personal bank account to help build artificial pitches on his home island in West Africa.

A figure of $50,000 was eventually wired to Dende several months later.

Mohamed bin Hammam, former President of the Asian Football Confederation, gave Manuel Tende head of the São Toméan FA, a $50,000 bribe, according to the book The Ugly Game ©Getty Images

FIFA have given no details of the charges but have banned Dende for four-years from all football-related activities at a national and international level.

The ban comes into effect immediately.

Dende has also received a fine of $75,000 (£59,000/€66,000).