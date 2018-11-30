Alfons Hörmann is set to be re-elected President of the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) when the body holds its General Assembly in Düsseldorf tomorrow.

Early last month, Germany’s National Federations voted "convincingly" to approve the campaign of Hörmann, despite recent reports claiming many people are "sick" of his leadership.

No one is set to stand against him after expected challenger Thomas Weikert, head of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), decided not to put himself forward.

A meeting of the country’s major sport governing bodies took place on October 2 in Frankfurt, where they voted on whether to approve Hörmann’s campaign.

All but two National Federations voted in favour, with the others abstaining.

The result came despite German broadcaster ARD recently reporting that "widespread displeasure" exists regarding how Hörmann has run the DOSB.

Hörmann's initial appointment five years ago to succeed Thomas Bach after he was elected President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was considered controversial at the time.

Anti-competition proceedings were being run against him from his time as a roof tile manufacturer and he was later fined.

ITTF President Thomas Weikert confirmed last month he will not stand against Alfons Hörmann for the DOSB Presidency ©Getty Images

Hörmann has since come under fire for actions including failing to appear at the public vote for Hamburg's 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games bid, which collapsed after a referendum defeat.

He also sided with the IOC regarding the Russian doping scandal - a stance openly criticised by several German organisations.

Many sports were reportedly trying to persuade Weikert to stand against Hörmann.

Weikert has confirmed he will not, though, because of his obligations to the ITTF.

A total of 23 points feature on the agenda for the General Assembly.

It will see approximately 400 delegates gather at the Rheinterrasse Düsseldorf.

Also due to be elected is a new honorary member and personal members of the DOSB, as well as the Ethics Committee and the auditors.

Among the themes of the General Assembly is competitive sports reform.