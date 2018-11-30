The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has frozen the planning of the Olympic boxing tournament at Tokyo 2020 after it began an inquiry into the International Boxing Association (AIBA) which could lead to the suspension of the organisation, it was announced today.

The qualification system for the boxing event at the 2020 Olympic Games is also on hold, along with ticket sales, contact between AIBA and the Organising Committee, test event planning and the finalisation of the competition schedule for the sport.

IOC sports director Kit McConnell claimed, however, that technical planning was ongoing behind the scenes "as the goal was still to have an Olympic boxing tournament" at the Games in the Japanese capital.

AIBA, plunged into crisis following the election of Gafur Rakhimov as President against the demands of the IOC, has been banned from using the Olympic rings and Tokyo 2020 logo.

