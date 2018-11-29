South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) President Alejandro Dominguez has urged fans of Boca Juniors and River Plate to behave at the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final as the governing body confirmed Madrid would stage the rearranged match.

CONMEBOL has moved the fixture 6,000 miles from Buenos Aires to the Spanish capital after it was postponed following an attack on the Boca Juniors bus as it travelled to River Plate's El Monumental Stadium last weekend.

Boca players suffered injuries from the broken glass as fans pelted the bus with objects and other members of the team were affected by tear gas used by police to disperse the crowds.

The second leg of the final of the Copa Libertadores, the premier club competition in South America, will now due to take place at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on December 9.

The first encounter finished level at 2-2.

Dominguez called on supporters attending the match to "show how to enjoy and have a good time" following last weekend's incident, which was met with widespread criticism and caused embarrassment to CONMEBOL.

The Paraguayan official promised fans of both clubs will be permitted to attend the match and they will be given an equal amount of tickets.

Only fans from River Plate were allowed to buy tickets for the initial second leg and the same procedure was in place for the first leg at the iconic La Bombonera venue.

CONMEBOL has already refused to award Boca Juniors the title following the incident.

"The decision of the administration is that the match is played with supporters of both clubs in the city of Madrid, at the Bernabeu Stadium," Dominguez said.

"Spain is the country with the largest Argentine population outside of its country.

"Madrid is one of the 10 safest cities in the world and it has a great football culture.

"I want everyone who goes to show how to enjoy and have a good time.

"I sympathise with the players who were injured, and I want to repudiate what has happened.

"The ball is never going to be stained by unscrupulous people, it will keep rolling."

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez promised the match would be safe as he claimed "security forces have extensive experience of these situations and are already working on the necessary deployments to ensure the event is secure".

Rumours had circulated this week that Doha would be chosen as the replacement location after CONMEBOL announced it would not be held in Buenos Aires following the violence.

The winner of the tie is then set head to Abu Dhabi to play in the Club World Cup semi-final on December 18.