Home favourite Sung Ji Hyun’s hopes of claiming a fourth women’s singles title at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Korea Masters have come to an end after she lost to compatriot Kim Ga Eun today.

The second seed was beaten 19-21, 17-21 at the Gwangju Women's University Stadium.

Kim’s reward is a place in the quarter-finals, where she will face another South Korean, Kim Hyo Min, who defeated fellow countrywoman Sim Yu Jin 21-13, 16-21, 21-8.

Third seed Nitchaon Jindapol of Thailand is safely through to the last eight thanks to a 21-10, 21-15 win over Indonesia’s Lyanny Alessandra Mainaky.

Sixth-seeded compatriot Busanan Ongbamrungphan has been eliminated, however, after falling to an 18-21, 21-12, 11-21 loss against Indonesia’s Fitriani Fitriani.

South Korea's Son Wan Ho remains on course for success in the men's singles event ©Getty Images

In the men’s singles event, top seed Son Wan Ho progressed to the quarter-finals by overcoming China’s Ren Pengbo 21-18, 19-21, 21-16.

Standing between him and a place in the penultimate round is Indonesia’s Ihsan Maulana Mustofa, a 21-15, 21-18 victor at the expense of eighth-seeded South Korean Lee Dong Keun.

Fifth seed Khosit Phetpradab was the most notable men's singles casualty of the day, losing 11-21, 11-21 to Malaysia’s Soong Joo Ven.

Action at the BWF Korea Masters is due to continue tomorrow.

The finals are scheduled for Sunday (December 2).