The Sports Business Group of Deloitte and the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) will work together for the distribution of ITTF's commercial rights in 2021.

The governing body for table tennis has worked with Deloitte since 2016, when the company was chosen to see how the commercial value of the World Table Tennis Championships and the World Tour could be raised.

This resulted in the expansion of the World Table Tennis Championships and a change in how the ITTF runs its World Tour, with these changes coming into effect in 2021.

Deloitte has now been selected to help the ITTF market its commercial rights in 2021.

"We have a unique opportunity to be going to market with all of our commercial rights simultaneously," said Steve Dainton, the chief executive of ITTF.

"This allows the ITTF to market its rights in a flexible and innovative way to ensure that we find the right partners to take table tennis to the next commercial level from 2021 onwards and also for the ITTF to gain market value for its commercial rights, which has not been in the case in the past.

"We are looking forward to working with Deloitte to make this happen."

The chief executive of ITTF, Steve Dainton, has said he is looking forward to working for Deloitte further ©ITTF

"The Sports Business Group at Deloitte has worked with the ITTF for more than two years advising on major reforms already introduced to the ITTF’s competitions and in preparation for the first ITTF strategic plan, which sets a clear and ambitious vision for table tennis," added Dan Jones, a partner of Sports Business Group at Deloitte.

"The 2021 commercial rights tender represents a crucial next step in achieving this vision.

"By continuing to work with the ITTF to secure the right partner(s) to substantially grow revenue, we can help develop table tennis globally."