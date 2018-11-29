Two-time Olympic rower Douglas Vandor has been named as Canada’s Chef de Mission for the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima.

A native of Dewittville in Quebec, Vandor competed for Canada in the men’s lightweight double sculls at Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

He had previously been an alternate for the lightweight four at Athens 2004.

Vandor represented Canada internationally for more than a decade, winning eight World Cup medals and three World Championship medals.

As a retired Olympian, he has actively supported the next generation of Canadian athletes behind the scenes through his professional and volunteer experience.

Vandor has also served Canada at two major sporting events, acting as the media attaché for rowing and boxing at the Toronto 2015 Pan American Games and as an athlete services officer at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games.

Furthermore, he has worked in communications for Rowing Canada Aviron and the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) through the RBC Olympian programme.

"I am honoured to be chosen to lead what promises to be an amazing team of athletes as Team Canada’s Chef de Mission for the Lima 2019 Pan American Games," Vandor said.

"I look forward to using my experience, both as an Olympian and beyond the field of play, to help the team succeed.

"Thank you to everyone at the COC (Canadian Olympic Committee) for trusting me with this responsibility.

"I look forward to working with you to deliver an incredible Pan Am Games performance."

Vandor has been an active volunteer in his communities.

He founded "Follow Your Dream Run", a not-for-profit organisation designed to raise money for the physical education programmes of the local schools in his hometown in Québec.

Vandor also mentored national-calibre athletes through the RBC Olympians Mentorship Matching Programme in Vancouver, where he currently resides.

"Douglas is the ideal individual to fill the position of Chef de Mission for Lima 2019," Tricia Smith, President of the COC, said.

"A multilingual and talented athlete who represented Canada in the sport of rowing for over 10 years and at two Olympic Games, he has also worked behind the scenes with multiple National Sport Federations.

"Doug will be great in his role supporting our Pan Am team athletes."

The Lima 2019 Pan American Games represent a vital step in the qualification process for Tokyo 2020 in a number of disciplines, including surfing - a new addition to the Olympic programme.

The Games are also the biggest stage for athletes competing in non-Olympic sports, including bowling, racquetball, roller sports, squash, poomsae taekwondo, waterski and wakeboard.

Lima 2019, which will run from July 26 to August 11, will bring together approximately 6,700 athletes from 41 nations of the Americas and feature 62 disciplines in 39 sports.

It will be the largest sporting event ever held in Peru.

Rob Pettifer was recently named as Canada's head coach for pool swimming at Lima 2019.