Iran’s captain Abdolreza Karimizadeh scored four goals today as the hosts thrashed South Korea 8-1 in the group stage of the International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football Asia-Oceania Championships on the island of Kish.

Playing in today’s second match the hosts were 4-0 up by half time, with Karimizadeh now averaging four goals a game for the tournament.

He has 12 goals in all from three matches.

The Korean’s pulled one goal back in the second half through Jang Juno but by that point the result was a foregone conclusion.

In the day’s the match Australia won by an equally convincing margin, 7-1 against Jordan.

Australia and Iran have secured their spots for the 2019 IFCPF World Cup, to be held in Seville, Spain. With both teams unbeaten, tomorrow's last pool match will decide who goes home with the gold 🥇!



Read the report ⤵️https://t.co/iYtFmURNU0#CPFootball #UnitedGame pic.twitter.com/gssSJLUoec — CP Football (@ifcpf) November 28, 2018

Roche Benjamin - Australia’s top scorer - matched Karimizadeh’s performance with four goals of his own.

Jordan’s only goal came from Diabat Mohammed.

In means with one day of action to come Australia and Iran are tied at the top of the table.

They will play each other tomorrow to decide the winner.