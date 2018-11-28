By Dan Palmer, Liam Morgan and Michael Pavitt at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa in Tokyo
ANOC Annual Awards Ceremony
Timeline
- 8 hours ago: ANOC Awards Ceremony begins
- 8 hours ago: Pyeongchang 2018 stars set to be honoured during ceremony
- 8 hours ago: Sweden curling team named Best Female Team of Pyeongchang 2018
- 8 hours ago: USA curling team secure Best Male Team of Pyeongchang 2018 prize
- 7 hours ago: Norway receive award for most successful NOC of Pyeongchang 2018
- 7 hours ago: Countries who made Winter Olympic debut receive Breakthrough NOCs prizes
- 6 hours ago: Unified Korean team claim "inspiring hope through sport" award
- 6 hours ago: Fontana named Best Female Athlete of Pyeongchang 2018
- 6 hours ago: White named best male athlete of Pyeongchang 2018
- 6 hours ago: Yuna Kim receives ANOC Award for Outstanding Performance
- 6 hours ago: Bjørn Dæhlie named winner of Outstanding Athlete prize in recognition of glittering career
- 5 hours ago: Pescante named winner of Contribution to the Olympic Movement award
- 5 hours ago: ANOC Awards Ceremony draws to a close
View latest updates